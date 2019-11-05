Missing 13-year-old may be in Derbyshire

A teenager who has gone missing from her home in Loughborough may be in Derbyshire, police have said.

Heidi Paddock, 13, went missing on October 29 and was last seen in the Walsall area on October 31.

Heidi Paddock

She is described as slim with long, straight, black hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.

Heidi, who has been missing before, is originally from #Walsall and officers believe she's currently in the WestMidlands or Derbyshire area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101.