Missing Ilkeston man found safe and well

A man who went missing from Ilkeston at the weekend has been found safe and well.

Kyle Bosworth had last been seen leaving his home address on Powtrell Place just before 2pm on Sunday.

Kyle Bosworth

But the 18-year-old has been found in Long Eaton.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.