Mother and daughter missing from Nottinghamshire - have you seen them?

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information to help trace a mother and her daughter, who are currently missing from the Aspley area of Nottingham.

Charlene Parr, 34, and her six-year old daughter, Truly Parr, are not believed to have contacted friends or family since around 3.30pm today (Wednesday 19 June 2019).

Have you seen Christine and Truly Parr?

The pair, who have links to the Ilkeston and Heanor areas of Derbyshire, are believed to be together.

Six-year old Truly is described as white, of slim build, has brown eyes, mousey, shoulder-length hair and a chickenpox scar in the middle of her forehead. She was last seen wearing a silver jacket with fur on the hood, black leggings and white trainers.

Charlene is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, is of large build and has reddish brown, shoulder-length hair which she normally wears in pig tails. She was last seen wearing a light grey raincoat, blue jeans, red and black Adidas trainers and was carrying a beige Michael Kors shoulder bag.