Motorbike stolen and shed set alight in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson in Cotmanhay.

A shed was broken into and a silver 125cc CPI motorbike stolen in the raid on Skeavingtons Lane.

The shed was also set alight and a 600cc Suzuki Bandit motorbike was destroyed in the fire, which happened on Wednesday May 1 between 5am and 5.45am

The fire also caused damage to a fence and a neighbouring house.

Officers have released a photograph of the CPI motorbike and would like to hear from anyone who has seen the bike, or who may have been offered it for sale.

A spokesman said: “We are also keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious.

“If you have any information which may help, please contact us via the force social media accounts or by calling us.

“If you have any information about this incident please contact us quoting reference number 19*220285 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Callum Bates.”