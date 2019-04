A motorist was arrested in Ilkeston after being found three times over the drink-drive limit.

Derbyshire Roads Police said one of its off-duty officers saw a driver 'trying too hard to walk in a straight line' as he tried to get in his van.

An on-duty officer then attended the scene.

The motorist blew 106 in police custody. The legal limit is 35.

"To be charged when sober," Derbyshire Roads Police said.