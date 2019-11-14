Motorist caused a head-on collision which left an elderly woman injured

A careless motorist has admitted causing a collision in torrential rain which left an elderly woman injured.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 13, how Edwin Creasy, 72, of Monkwood Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, had been driving an M-Go Microcar on Loundsley Green Road, at Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, when he collided with a Ford Fiesta.

Prosecuting solicitor Lyn Bickley said the Ford Fiesta had been driving towards the Woodside roundabout and Mr Creasy was driving in the opposite direction.

Ms Bickley added: “He left the roundabout from Slack Lane and went into Loundsley Green Road when he collided with the Ford Fiesta causing significant damage to the front nearside of each vehicle.

“Air bags deployed and the road conditions had a lot of surface water from the rain.”

The driver of the Ford Fiesta had to be taken to hospital and she suffered a high-impact fracture to her right wrist, extensive chest injuries and lacerations to her lower right leg.

She stated: “The shock and pain has been enormous. I have to wear a splint and have arthritic pain in both hands and have to have steroid injections.

“My right arm won’t straighten properly and I have to take taxis everywhere which costs money.”

Creasy fully admitted the collision was his fault, according to Ms Bickley, after he had failed to adapt his speed according to the wet conditions.

He told police that as he came out of the roundabout he had crossed the white lines and had collided with the other vehicle.

Creasy pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the incident on July 31.

He told the court: “It was an absolutely filthy day and when I was coming around the roundabout it was thrashing it down with rain and the next thing I knew I hit a car.”

Creasy added that he will not be renewing his driving licence and he does not intend to drive anymore.

Magistrates fined Creasy £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with four points.