Mountain bikers are warned of possible booby traps on trails across the Peak District

Police have stated that they have been made aware of reports of dangerous booby traps on cycle paths in the Peak District.

Reports have included claims of large rocks moved out of position, pins on the ground and branches at head height across paths.

The alleged traps have been spotted on trails and roads in Bradwell, Bamford and at Aston, near South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said it was aware of reports of alleged trail sabotaging and Derbyshire Constabulary has stated that it has not received any official complaints but said there have been previous incidents around some villages.