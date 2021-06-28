Noisy driver clocked doing 100mph in Derbyshire
Derbyshire police say a driver clocked at 100mph on the county’s roads was drawing attention to the vehicle because of its noisy exhaust that wasn’t fitted with a silencer.
The vehicle was clocked speeding on the A38 yesterday and the driver will now appear in court.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit also pulled over another driver who caught their attention by lane hogging on the M1.
Police added: “Claims to hold a driving licence in Poland but has no evidence of it whatsoever.
"Non-UK driving licence holders must carry their licence at all times as to say it's 1000 miles away in another country is not acceptable.”
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to find out more about the subscription offer and how to sign up.