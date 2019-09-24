Notorious banned motorist is jailed for dangerous driving after high-speed police chase

A notorious banned driver who reached speeds of 80mph during a high-speed police chase around Shirebrook has been put behind bars.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, September 23, how Simon Papp, 36, tried to evade a police car as he sped through built-up areas in the early hours before dumping the car and running away.

Prosecuting solicitor Peter Bettany told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that Papp was involved in a police chase through built-up areas while he was already banned from driving.

Mr Bettany added that Papp has been banned from driving four times.

Police came across Papp in a BMW just after 1am, on September 1, turning into Recreation Road at speed, according to Mr Bettany, and it went onto Park Road and it was followed by a marked police vehicle.

Mr Bettany said: “It dropped a gear with a billow of smoke from its exhaust and turned a hard left into Carter Lane and failed to stop at a junction with screeching tyres.”

The court heard how the vehicle entered Shirebrook and went onto Station Road at 50mph in a 30mph zone and went into Portland Drive and turned right at a speed of 70mph towards the Sports Direct warehouse.

Mr Bettany said the vehicle went to Acreage Lane and onto Field Drive which has speed bumps and the vehicle reached speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Papp, of Tilbury Rise, Nottingham, drove into a dead-end, according to Mr Bettany, and he ran away but he was caught and admitted being the driver after he was shown CCTV footage.

The defendant, who has previous driving convictions, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and to driving dangerously.

Defence solicitor David Watts told the magistrates’ court hearing that the actual risk to others was reduced because there was no evidence of other people or motorists involved.

Papp was sentence at Derby Crown Court on Monday, September 23, to a 14 months in prison and he was given a 43 month driving ban.