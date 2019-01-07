Offender failed to appear at court after he had aimed to change his ways for the New Year

A serial motoring offender failed to appear at court after he had claimed to magistrates he was determined to get his life back on track for the New Year.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 31 how Jake France, 28, of Longcroft Court, Grangewood, Chesterfield, was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance on Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, in May.

The court heard how France originally failed to answer bail in relation to the offences in September and December.

Marianne Connally, prosecuting, said police had observed France in a Volvo being driven into Alfreton and checks revealed the vehicle was not insured and France was disqualified from driving.

France told police he had been living in the vehicle because he had been homeless and it had been parked on private land and he was caught driving while he was looking for somewhere else to park.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance. He admitted breaching his bail conditions twice.

John Wilford, defending, said the defendant had lost his accommodation and was living in a Volvo and he moved to London which created difficulties with bail breaches.

France said: “It’s a New Year and a new start and if I crack on with a community order I can maybe get my life back on track.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing on January 4 but France failed to appear in court and a warrant had to be issued for his further arrest.