One person hospitalised after two car crash in Long Eaton

One casualty has been taken to hospital with a leg injury following a two collision in Long Eaton.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Stapleford Lane, Toton at just before 1pm.

A spokesperson said: "Two cars were in collision. Crews made scene safe and casualty transferred to hospital with leg injury."

