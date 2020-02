A baby girl was left injured after being ‘seriously mauled’ by a dog at a Derbyshire house.

The one-year-old is in a serious condition at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after the attack, which happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, February 11).

Derbyshire Police attended the incident.

Police and an air ambulance arrived at the property, in Long Eaton, at around 5.40pm.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that the baby girl was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.