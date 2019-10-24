Paedophile was trapped at Clowne by an undercover Derbyshire police operation

A paedophile was trapped by an undercover Derbyshire police operation after he was duped into thinking he had been communicating with a 12-year-old girl.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 23 how Alexander Lunt, 31, was snared at Clowne by police who were running an undercover operation on people thought to have a sexual interest in children.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said there was an undercover police operation during which the defendant thought he had been talking to a 12-year-old girl.

Mrs Allsop added that once police had located the defendant they also seized and examined digital related items linked to Lunt’s offending.

Lunt, of College Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating an act involving the commission of an offence at Clowne under the Sex Offenders Act between July and October, 2018.

He also admitted making indecent photos of children at Clowne between November, 2016, and October, 2018, and distributing indecent images of children at Clowne between October, 2017, and October, 2018.

Magistrates adjourned the case and committed the matter to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on November 13.