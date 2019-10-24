Pest who harassed a teenage neighbour must pay compensation after smashing her door

A pest who had been given a restraining order to leave a teenage neighbour alone has been ordered to pay compensation after he smashed her door.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 23 how Daniel Jones, 30, of Blay Court, on Bamford Street, at New Whittington, Chesterfield, claimed he had kicked the girl’s door down at their block of flats because he thought there might have been a “hostage” situation.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Jones had already been made subject to a community order and a restraining order for harassing the 17-year-old girl who lives with her mother in the same block of flats as the defendant.

She added that Jones was given the orders after he had developed feelings for the girl, told her she was sexy and he had showered her with gifts and had asked her mother if he could take her for a date.

Mrs Allsop said the girl returned home on October 22 to find her flat door had been smashed open.

Jones called police, according to Mrs Allsop, to say he had kicked a neighbour’s door open after he heard voices and believed there was a hostage situation going on.

Mrs Allsop added that Jones smokes cannabis and he smelled of cannabis after he had reported the incident to police.

The court heard that the restraining order had not been breached because the girl had not been at the address at the time the door was damaged.

Jones pleaded guilty to damaging the door after the incident on October 22.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said: “He claims he heard noises and shouting upstairs and he believed he was doing a public service.”

Mr Brint added that Jones, who is on benefits, has mental health issues.

Magistrates varied Jones’s restraining order, which expires in September, 2021, banning him from contacting the girl and her mother and banning him from going to their flat.

He was also ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and he must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.