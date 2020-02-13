Pictures 'too gory to publish' after 86-year-old man mauled by dogs in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information after an 86-year-old man was attacked by two dogs in Derbyshire.

The incident happened at around 11am on Monday, 3 February.

The incident happened on Meadow Lane. Pic: Google Images

The pensioner was walking on Meadow Lane, Long Eaton when he was attacked by two German Shepherd type dogs.

PCSO Matt Boyer, who is investigating, said: “He has received two bite marks as a result of the attack - the picture of which is too gory to publish.

““The victim did not see where the dogs came from or where they went.

“One of the bites to his arm is particularly nasty and will require skin grafting. He has been left very shaken after the attack.

“I would therefore urge anyone who knows anything about the incident or perhaps knows who owns these two dogs to make contact with me.”

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference number 20*64124.