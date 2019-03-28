Play park swing set on fire in Sandiacre

A play park swing in Sandiacre has been set on fire and replacing it will be a "huge cost", says police.

Long Eaton and Sandiacre Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said the swing on Doncaster Avenue was damaged between 11.40pm on Wednesday, March 27 and after midnight today.

Damage to the swing.

A spokesman for the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Very disappointed to come into work this morning to find the swing on the play park at Doncaster Avenue, Sandiacre, has been damaged.

"This equipment is now out of action and will need replacing at a huge cost.

"We do have CCTV footage from our camera of a person causing the damage by setting fire to the equipment.

"If you know anything about this please call us on 101 and quote ref 19000154669."