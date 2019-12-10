Police and fire unite to keep Derbyshire safe

Safer Together is the message from police and fire chiefs in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have joined forces to launch a vision for protecting the county.

From left, deputy chief fire officer Rick Roberts, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire police and crime commissioner, and chief constable Peter Goodman, of Derbyshire Police, launch the new joint police and fire vision, Safer Together.

Making Derbyshire Safer Together is a commitment by the services to work more closely “to deliver the highest quality service”.

It was launched at an event at the East Midlands Designer Outlet shopping centre in South Normanton and follows the opening of a combined police and fire headquarters at Butterley Hall, Ripley, three years ago,

A force spokesman said: “Since then, collaboration has been at the forefront of both organisations’ decision making in pursuit of better outcomes for the communities of Derbyshire.

“A joint vision means the strategic direction of both organisations is aligned in any future decision making and demonstrates a continued commitment to collaboration between Derbyshire’s police and fire.”

Chief constable Peter Goodman, of Derbyshire Police, said: “For Derbyshire Constabulary, the fire and rescue service are our preferred partner across all areas of our work. This goes well beyond our statutory commitments and goes to the heart of what we do.

“This can be seen particularly in the joint headquarters, which proved invaluable during the recent incident in Whaley Bridge.

“The ever-closer relationship between our two great organisations averted disaster and showed exactly how together, we truly can make Derbyshire safer together.”

Chief fire officer Gavin Tomlinson, from the fire service, said: “The fire service has been working to make Derbyshire safer and we have been successful in reducing the number of emergency incidents the service attends by more than 50 per cent over the last ten years.

“However, we recognise the benefits and efficiencies that can come from working in collaboration with our partners and therefore explored the possibility of a common vision with our collaborative partners at Derbyshire Police.”

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Greater efficiency is positive for the taxpayer and it ensures those leading the blue light response in our communities achieve better outcomes.

“I hope the relationship between both organisations continues to evolve and grow in the future.”