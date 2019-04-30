Police appeal after attacker ‘demands man’s wallet’ in attempted robbery near Ilkeston

Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Sawley are appealing for witnesses.

The incident is reported to have happened in Sawley Park, off Draycott Road, at around 9.10pm on Saturday, April 27.

A 22-year-old man was walking across the park from Wilmot Road, when he was approached by a man who threatened him and demanded his wallet.

The 22-year-old refused to hand over his belongings and punched the alleged attacker in the face, before running away.

The attacker is described as being in his late teens, white and around 5ft 9ins tall.

He was of slim build and had dark, curly hair.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the park, who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

If you have any information that may help, call 101.

Quote the reference number 19000214446 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Mark Wilkinson, in any correspondence.

