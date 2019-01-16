Police appeal after dog is attacked by another dog on Sandiacre canal path

Police in Sandiacre are appealing for information after a dog needed hundreds of pounds worth of emergency vet treatment after being attacked by another dog.

The incident happened on the path of the Erewash canal at around 10.30am on Thursday December 27.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them

A man was walking his dog along the canal path, near to the lock cottages when it was attacked by a black and brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog that was not on its lead.

The attack led to the dog having to have several hundred pounds worth of treatment from an emergency vet.

Officers would like to speak to the man who was with the bull terrier type dog. He is described as a stockily built man, around mid-fifties in age. He had a beard at the time of the attack, was wearing combat style clothing and possibly a cowboy hat.

Police added that tt has been reported that he is often seen with the dog by the canal from 6am onwards and carries a can of beer.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Sandiacre Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting the reference number 18000628675, by calling 101 or via the online contact formwww.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.