Police appeal after Ilkeston burglary

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are keen to speak to this man (pictured) in connection with a burglary.

Do you know this man?

The incident happened between 9.45am and 5pm on January 30, on Nottingham Road, Trowell.

The victim returned home from work and realised her patio door had been smashed.

The stolen items include the following:

- Gold pocket watch

- Master mason gold masonic ring

- Dunant red cross award badge

- Red cross badge of honour

- 25 year red cross service badge

- 2 pairs of gold hoop earrings

- Pendent watch

- Tennis bracelet

- 2 pairs of masonic cufflinks

Detective Constable Andrew Sibley said: "Hopefully the images will help, although I appreciate they aren't the best. If you do recognise the man or was in the area at the please do get in touch."

If you can help with the investigation please call 101, incident number 646 of 30 January 2020.