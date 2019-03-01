Police appeal after robbery at Long Eaton shop

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a Long Eaton shop.

The incident occurred at Cash Monkey on High Street at around 9.10am this morning (Friday).

The robbery occurred this morning

Two men attempted to gain access to jewellery inside cabinets within the store, but no items were taken and no one was injured.

No arrests have currently been made, and officers are conducting enquiries into the incident.

It is believed that a blue Peugeot 307 with no number plates was used during the robbery, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw this car driving in the area around this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, quoting the reference number 19000105819, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.