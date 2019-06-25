Police appeal after robbery at supermarket in Long Eaton

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a Co-op store in Long Eaton.

The incident took place at the College Street store at 10.30pm on Sunday.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "A man entered the store, threatened staff and demanded cash. Staff handed over an amount of money and he exited the store turning left into College Street."

The robber is described as a white man who was wearing a dark jacket, grey jogging bottoms and silver trainers.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have information that may be of use to the investigation.

They are particularly keen to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage that may have caught the offender on camera around the time of the offence.

Call police on 101 and quote reference 19*325103.