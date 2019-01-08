Police appeal to trace man who has absconded from Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Michael Booth was jailed for three years and nine months in April 2018 for burglary, theft and driving offences. He absconded from Sudbury open prison on Sunday.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins and of slim build with brown hair, stubble and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both hands.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 995 of January 6, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.