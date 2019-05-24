Police armed with guns arrest man in Ilkeston

Armed police have been spotted in an Ilkeston street this afternoon.

Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed that it is at the property on the corner of Larkland’s Avenue and Park Road for a "pre-planned warrant".

There is currently police dogs, police van and car at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended an address in Park Road, Ilkeston, this morning as part of a pre-planned warrant.

“A 31-year-old man from Ilkeston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences. Enquiries are continuing.”