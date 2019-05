Derbyshire Constabulary have asked residents to help find a motorbike stolen in Long Eaton.

The bike is a blue Yamaha FZS 1000cc 'Fazer'.

The bike.

A Long Eaton and Sandiacre Police spokesman said: "Can you help?

"If you have any information which could assist officers with their enquiries, please phone 101 and quote crime reference 19*242791."

It was stolen form the Long Eaton town area between 7.30pm on Sunday, May 12 and 8.30am on Monday, May 13.