Police called to Derbyshire school after intruder is found

Police were called to a Derbyshire school this afternoon after an intruder was found in the grounds.

Officers were called to Ormiston Ilkeston Academy at around 3.05pm after the man was discovered at the site.

Bolt cutters were used to steal a bike which was chained up on the site.

The bike is white and orange in colour, and the man is described as being white, in his late 20s. He was wearing dark trousers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 820 of October 3.