Police have been called to a 'sudden death' on a Derbyshire street.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service just before 7.15am this morning to report a sudden death in Bennett Street, Long Eaton.

"The road is currently closed in both directions, officers are on the scene, and a cordon is in place.

"Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, but they are not thought to be suspicious."