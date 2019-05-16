Police catch man with drugs after a tip-off about the smell of cannabis

Police found a bag of drugs at a man’s home after they received a tip-off about the smell of cannabis coming from the property.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 15 how Daniel Fox, 26, of High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield, allowed police to search his home and they found about one gramme of cannabis in a bag.

Cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said: “The offence occurred on April 10 when police attended his property at 8.45am after a report of a smell of cannabis in the property.

“Fox allowed officers to search the property and an amount of cannabis was found in a bag at the side of a bed in his bedroom.”

The drug was identified as cannabis with a street value of £10, according to Ms Hamill.

Fox told police the cannabis was for his personal use only.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Fox made no attempt to hide or destroy the cannabis which was found in his home where it had been smoked and it had not been out in the street.

Magistrates sentenced Fox to a 12 month conditional discharge order and he must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.