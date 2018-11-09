Police concern for 17-year-old missing from Stapleford

Police are concerned for the safety of a 17-year-old girl missing from Stapleford.

Ayesha Howell was reported missing on Tuesday November 6.

The 17-year-old is described as proportionate build, 5ft 6 tall, black curly hair in a ponytail, last seen wearing a red jacket, dark blue hooded top, black leggings with three stripes down the side and carrying a pink bag.

Anyone who has seen Ayesha is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 833 of November 6 2018.

Atlernatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.