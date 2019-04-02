Police concern for missing Derbyshire man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire man.

Rafal Kostkowski, 40, was last seen in Long Eaton at around 9.30am this morning (April 2).

Rafal Kostkowski

The last information police have is that Rafal was in the Heath area of Derbyshire earlier today in his blue Mazda 6 car - registration YG08 VBA.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, green jeans and a grey hooded fleece. Rafal has a grey and black beard, bald head, very dark eyebrows and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Rafal, or has seen a man or car matching the descriptions above, is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 557-020419.