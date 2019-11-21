Police cordon off Derbyshire park after serious assault

Police have cordoned off a park in Derbyshire after a serious assault.

Officers were called to reports of a serious assault in the area of St Giles Park at 1am this morning.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "A cordon is in place as enquiries continue and there is likely to be an increased police presence in the area today."

Anyone who was in the area between midnight and 1am should call Derbyshire police on 101 using reference 39-211119.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.