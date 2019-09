Derbyshire Police say there has been a 'suspicious incident' in Ilkeston.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said:

Manners Road Ilkeston

"This Morning Derbyshire Police are dealing with a suspicious incident at Victoria Park, Manners Road, Ilkeston. We are asking that you you avoid the area at this time and allow Police to conduct their enquiries."

More when we have it.

