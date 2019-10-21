Police Dog Morse helps with arrest of man in Broxtowe

A canine sleuth helped police collar a suspected criminal who went on the run in Broxtowe.

The 50-year-old failed to stop for officers at around 10pm last night (Sunday October 20) in Bells Lane in Broxtowe.

Officers then pursued the vehicle through Browtowe estate for 10-minutes before the driver left his vehicle in Bracknell Crescent.

An area search began in local gardens and following excellent work by officers, aided by Police Dog Morse and his handler PC Haywood, he was eventually arrested for failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and burglary.

The vehicle was also seized.

Officers have been praised for the quick response.

Inspector Gordon Fenwick said: "This was excellent team work between divisional staff and officers from the force's Operation Support unit.

"I'd like to praise PC Parkes and PC Sutton who first sighted the vehicle, as well as praising police dog Morse who assisted in the search, leading to the arrest. It was a great team effort all round and another successful result."