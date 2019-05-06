Police growing concerned for missing Derbyshire man

Derbyshire Police are growing concerned for the safety of a Derbyshire man who went missing over the weekend.

Geordie Brierley, 43, went missing from his home on May 3, may be in the Spondon or Ilkeston area and may be using a vehicle.

Have you seen Geordie?

He is white, of stocky build and with dark, thinning hair.

A police spokesman said: "Unfortunately we don’t have many further details at this stage but want to hear from anyone who has seen Geordie.

"Do you recognise him from the photo? Do you know where he is now?

"Anyone who can help should call us immediately on 101, quoting incident 436 of May 5."