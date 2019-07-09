Police hunting two men after Derbyshire schoolgirl sexually assaulted

Police are hunting two men after a 16 year old girl was sexually assaulted in Long Eaton.

A 16-year-old girl was walking along an alleyway that runs between Ruskin Avenue, Long Eaton, at around 4pm on Wednesday, June 26, when she was approached by two men and sexually assaulted by one of them

She managed to fight the man off and ran off in the direction of Sawley.

The man carrying out the assault is described as white around 19 years old and 5ft 10in tall. He was of slim build, had short, light brown hair and was wearing a light grey tracksuit bottoms, a plain white t-shirt and light grey zip-up tracksuit top. He also had a thin gold chain around his neck.

the second man was white, around 19 years old and 5ft 8in tall. He was of slim build and had brown hair. He was wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark grey zip-up tracksuit top with a black stripe down both arms.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or recognises the description of the two men.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage that captures anyone fitting the above descriptions.

If you have video that may be of use to the investigation download it and ensure that it is kept securely for officers to view.

Quote reference number 19*331253 in any correspondence.