Police investigate Ilkeston arson which damaged classic cars

A large number of classic cars were damaged in a deliberate fire in Ilkeston.

Police and the fire service both attended

On Saturday 26 October at around 3am Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a business premises on Station Road Industrial Estate in Dale Abbey, which the police are now investigating.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "The fire damaged the roof and the falling debris has caused damage to a large number of classic cars."

Any one who has any information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000573184 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Vanessa Burns, or click here to send her a message online.