Police issue dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour in Sandiacre

A dispersal order has been put in place to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Sandiacre.

The order, which is in place from 6pm tonight (Friday) until 6pm on Sunday, enables officers and PCSOs to issue anyone who they believe could cause anti-social behaviour and damage in the area a direction to leave the locality.

It has been put in place due to reports from residents about anti-social behaviour and criminal damage that has occurred over the preceding weeks.

Sergeant Damien Shannon, Erewash Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant, said: “The Safer Neighbourhoods Team here in Erewash take the worries of residents very seriously.

“In this case, people in Sandiacre have expressed concerns about unacceptable behaviour by a minority of individuals.

“We understand the effect that this type of behaviour has on residents and these orders help highlight those who are committing these acts. This in turn helps make the town a safer and happier place for both residents and visitors.

“We are working closely with our partners to address the issues and will continue to deal with repeat offenders robustly.”

Anyone who is experiencing anti-social behaviour in their area should contact Derbyshire police on the non-emergency 101 number or 999 if there is an emergency.