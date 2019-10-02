Police issue 'urgent' appeal after 12-year-old Derbyshire girl goes missing

Police are issuing an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of a young girl who has gone missing in Derbyshire.

Tayla Dakin was last seen earlier today in Shipley Country Park and she may have walked from the park to West Hallam.

It is also possible that she is still in the Shipley Country Park area.

Police have a number of officers in the area searching for Tayla but urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her this afternoon.

She was wearing a zip-up hooded coat with a pink/purple/dark blue pattern, as shown in the photo.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she is now?

Anyone who can help should call 101 now, quoting incident 491 of 2 October.

