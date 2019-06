Police are trying to locate a stolen quad bike from Ilkeston.

The bike, a blue 125 CC Yamaha Blaze quad bike, was stolen from Dale Abbey between 9pm on Saturday, June 8 and 7.30am the next day.

The theft is being investigated by PCSO Julie Allen, who said: “The bike is quite distinctive in looks and so we would ask if anyone sees it being ridden or has been offered it for sale then please make contact with me.”

Call police on 101 and quote reference 19*296014.