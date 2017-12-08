Police now treating Ilkeston rape as attempted murder

Police investigating the rape of a woman in Ilkeston are now treating the investigation as an attempted murder.

In the early hours of Sunday November 26, a woman was walking along Queens Avenue when she was approached by a man. He grabbed hold of her, stranged her and then raped her.

Police have now released a map of the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the East Midlands Major Crime Team.

DCI Gareth Meadows, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a serious attack on a woman who was alone following a night out.

“We have released a map of the area and we would like to speak to anyone that was in the vicinity between 2am and 5am on Sunday, November 26.

“If you saw anyone walking in the area or driving a vehicle and you have the details we would like to speak to you.

“Our officers have viewed a number of people on CCTV that were in the area at the time of the offence and we would like to eliminate them from our enquiries.

“If you are local to the area and you know anyone that was out at the time or if you were expecting someone home that did not arrive until later please contact us.”

Officers will be in Ilkeston for the foreseeable future speaking to the local community.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison said: “Our local Safer Neighbourhood team officers are in and around the Ilkeston area offering reassurance to residents. I would urge anyone that has any information in connection to this investigation to speak to them.

They will be at the Post Office on Nottingham Road between 9am and 2pm today (Friday, December 8) and will be carrying out foot patrols in the area over the weekend.”

Anyone with information can contact the dedicated team by calling 101 and quoting reference number 17000514655 or click this link https://mipp.police.uk/ and complete and submit the form.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.