Police plea for witnesses as man left with stab wounds following Derbyshire street fight

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in North Street, Langley Mill, on Saturday evening.

Witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 8.10pm, described a large group of people fighting in the street.

When police arrived at the scene, the group had dispersed and a 44-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment - his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of the incident, either on mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam.

