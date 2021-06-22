Police plea for witnesses as man left with stab wounds following Derbyshire street fight
Derbyshire police are appealing for a witnesses after a man was left with stab wounds following a street fight.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in North Street, Langley Mill, on Saturday evening.
Witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 8.10pm, described a large group of people fighting in the street.
When police arrived at the scene, the group had dispersed and a 44-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment - his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time – in particular anyone who may have footage of the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the force, including reference 21*341861, via:
