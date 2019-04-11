Police pull up 'lane hogger' on M1

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have pulled up a "lane hogger" on the M1 who drove at 65 miles per hour over two junctions.

The "friendly driver" allegedly overtook nothing and forced other drivers to move around him, leading to him being pulled up and asking "what is lane hogging?".

He must now go on a driver improvement course or accept three points on his licence.

A spokesman for the unit said: "Hogs lane three at 65mph over two junctions. Overtaking nothing and forcing others out to lane four to pass.

"Very friendly driver but his obliviousness to the problem summed up by him asking 'What is lane hogging?'.

"Can now choose from a driver improvement course or three points."