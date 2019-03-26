Police re-appeal after Long Eaton robbery leaves victim feeling unsafe in his own home

Police are re-appealing for information after a robbery in Long Eaton that has left the victim feeling unsafe in his own home.

The incident happened on Tuesday October 16 2018 when a vulnerable man was forced to the cashpoint at the Co-op store on Grasmere Road and coerced to take over £200 from his bank account.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC Claire March said: "We believe the vulnerable victim was being visited at his home by a man over a period of several months.

“Then on the day in question the victim reports being forced to go with this man to the cashpoint to remove money.

“Despite having CCTV installed and extra security measures put in place, the victim wants to move following the incidents as he feels unsafe in his own home.

“He is suffering from anxiety and although he is receiving support from his family, police and other agencies he fears he will target him again.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 18*498377, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.