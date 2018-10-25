Police release CCTV footage in appeal to trace man who ‘threw punches’ in Erewash pub garden

Police are appealing for witnesses to a ‘violent’ incident in the beer garden of an Erewash pub.

It happened at the New Inn pub, in Tamworth Road, Long Eaton. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FOOTAGE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lw6lvTT1Nk

The footage shows a man throwing punches during the incident, which happened on Thursday, September 13 at around 5.20pm.

If you were in the pub or garden area at the time and witnessed the incident, get in touch with police.

Remember to quote uote the reference number 18000439161 and the name of the officer in the PC Tim Dugard, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.