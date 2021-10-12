Police release image of man sought in connection with assault in Derbyshire

Officers were called to reports of a fight involving a group of people near to Shakers, on Market Place in Ilkeston, at around 1.15am on Sunday, September 26.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital having suffered an injury to his head during the incident.

Derbyshire Constabulary shared an image of a man last night (October 11) that they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police are appealing to trace this man in connection with an assault in Ilkeston

They are also appealing for anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you have any information or think you can help, contact Derbyshire Constabulary by calling 101, visiting the force website, or messaging them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference number 21*558943.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.