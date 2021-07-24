Police release images after violent assault on officers in Derbyshire playing fields

Police have released a still taken from an officer’s body worn video camera as part of an investigation into the assault of two officers in a Derbyshire town.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 9:58 am
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:02 am

The officers were dealing with anti-social behaviour and drinking in Gallows Inn playing fields, off Ilkeston Road, Ilkeston, when they were approached by a youth.

A short time later, one of the officers was struck to the side of the head with a bottle and had her hair pulled violently during a subsequent struggle.

Derbyshire police want to speak to this youth.

The second officer was also hit several times, including a kick to the head, while assisting his colleague.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, we are now releasing a still taken from one of the officer’s body worn video cameras.

“It shows a youth who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“Do you recognise the person shown in the image?”

Call police on 101, quoting reference 21*268476.