Police search stolen vehicle in Derbyshire- find baseball bat

A baseball bat was found next to the driver’s seat in a stolen car searched by police in Derbyshire.

Police stopped the stolen Audi on Landsdown Grove, Long Eaton at around 1am this morning (Tuesday, October 23) when they found the weapon.

The male occupant was arrested and detained for theft and document offences along with drugs and weapon possession.

The Derbyshire Roads Police Unit tweeted: “Never realised there were quite so many keen baseball players in Derbyshire.

“The driver of this stolen Audi had a bat by his side ready.”