Police seek this man in connection with Derbyshire serious assault

Police investigating a serious assault which took place in Long Eaton have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The assault is reported to have happened at about 11.45pm on Friday, May 24 on Tamworth Road near to the junction with Salisbury Street.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 if you recognise him.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, required hospital treatment for a head injury.

Several people were in the area at the time, including the man pictured. Police would like to speak to him, as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation.

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000266949 with any information.