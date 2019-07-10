Police seize vehicle in Long Eaton after driver cancelled insurance policy as it was "too expensive"

Police in Long Eaton have seized an uninsured vehicle after the driver cancelled his policy because it was too expensive.

Erewash Response tweeted: "#LongEaton - Vehicle showing no insurance policy.

Photo - Erewash Response

"Driver states - "It was too expensive so I cancelled it, I am going to ring them Thursday for a better price"

"Oh dear.. you might want to call them sooner than that if you want your car back! #Seized #Reported #Unbelievable"

