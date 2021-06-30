Police seriously concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire woman

Rihannan Evan was last seen in the Park Road area of Ilkeston around 9.30am this morning (June 30).

Officers are "seriously concerned" about the 20-year-old’s safety and are appealing for help to find her.

Rihannan,who is 5ft 4ins tall, with red hair and glasses, was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and black trousers.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 999 emergency number immediately.

