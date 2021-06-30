Police seriously concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire woman
Police are urgently searching for a missing Derbyshire woman this afternoon.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:48 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:49 pm
Rihannan Evan was last seen in the Park Road area of Ilkeston around 9.30am this morning (June 30).
Officers are "seriously concerned" about the 20-year-old’s safety and are appealing for help to find her.
Rihannan,who is 5ft 4ins tall, with red hair and glasses, was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and black trousers.
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 999 emergency number immediately.